Singgaramm movie review: Yogi Babu leads a moving tale of identity and dignity

These moments lend the film an emotional depth that the initial portions lack. The supporting cast, featuring Sendrayan, Maria Vincent, Chamms, Deepa Shankar, Bhadava Gopi, Ilavarasu, Manobala and Marimuthu, fits well into the narrative. Vela Ramamoorthy, in particular, makes a strong impression. Yogi Babu is also seen in a refreshing departure from his usual comic roles, bringing emotional depth and sincerity to his character.

The second half is where Singgaramm truly gathers momentum. Despite winning the lottery, Singgaramm cannot immediately claim his prize because he does not have a bank account, which he cannot open without a permanent address. This seemingly simple predicament becomes a powerful representation of the systemic barriers faced by the community. The film then follows his efforts to secure necessities, improve the lives of his people and give them the recognition they have long been denied.

The political rivalry running parallel to this journey eventually culminates in an election battle, with Singgaramm taking on two established political figures and emerging victorious.

Director KV Kathirvelu handles the emotional stretches of the second half effectively, with a few exchanges standing out for their simplicity and impact. In one such scene, Vela Ramamoorthy offers help to Yogi Babu, who later attempts to return the favour.

When Ramamoorthy tells him, “I don't take back what I've given as charity,” Yogi Babu responds, “I don't accept anything as charity.” This exchange captures the film's central idea of self-respect beautifully. It also reinforces an important point: the Narikuravar community does not seek charity but earns its livelihood through hard work, often selling goods on the streets.