Singer Udit Narayan draws ire on social media after his video of kissing fan at concert goes viral

NEW DELHI: Udit Narayan is making headlines after a video of the popular singer surfaced online, showing him purportedly kissing a fan at a live concert after she leans in to peck him on the cheek while taking a selfie.

The 69-year-old singer refused to comment on the controversy when PTI reached out to him.

In the viral video, Narayan can be seen returning kisses to female fans as he sings his popular 1990s song "Tip Tip Barsa Paani" from action thriller "Mohra".

In one of the clips circulating on social media, the singer is seen asking the security personnel to let a selfie-seeking female admirer pass and come near the stage.

When she goes closer to Narayan to click the photo with him, she leans in to kiss him on the cheek, following which the singer can be seen tilting his head and kissing her on the lips.

The date and venue of Narayan's music concert couldn't be immediately confirmed.

Many social media users demanded an apology from Narayan -- known for several chartbusters like "Main Khiladi Tu Anari", "Main Yahaan Hoon", and "Ae Ajnabi" -- and called his action "inappropriate".

"Udit Narayan has done something very wrong. I had a lot of respect for him, but forcibly kissing a girl is a crime. A harassment case should be filed against him," wrote a user on X.

Another said Narayan gained so much respect throughout his career and "just one kissing act ruined his image".

"Yes first woman kissed him, then he kissed back and started kissing every other lady coming for a selfie. He shouldn't have done it. No one knows lady. His image is destroyed (sic)" the user added.

Seeing the Udit Narayan video now and this doesn't look appropriate at all, said another on X.

"He should publicly apologise for this behaviour as there are many who idolise him. Saw some posts justifying this like how ??? #UditNarayan."

"From an iconic legend to shockingly inappropriate in just a moment, #UditNarayan's's behavior during a live performance is unacceptable. Respect is non-negotiable, even for stars," read a post.

There were also some who defended the singer.

"She kissed him first and then he kissed her back. But problem is Udit Narayan is a man, so fault is also his only #UditNarayan #uditnarayankiss (sic)" said a fan.

"First, the girl kisses Udit Narayan without his consent. Then, Udit Narayan reciprocates. Yet, leftists and feminists cry foul only when he kisses back—because he's a MAN. The girl's actions? Conveniently ignored. WHY??" wrote another.