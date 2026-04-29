Singer Swagatha Krishnan alleges sexual abuse by music director from Tamil cinema, calls him ‘Epstein of Madras’

CHENNAI: Playback singer and actor Swagatha Krishnan has alleged sexual, emotional and financial abuse by a popular Kollywood music director, claiming the incidents took place at his music studio in Chennai and eventually forced her to leave the city and film industry.
Known for songs such as Yeno Pennae from Ispade Rajavum Irudhaya Raniyum (2019) and Kadhal Kanmani from Bachelor (2021) , Swagatha said she now runs Taarabaai, a clothing and fabric business in Rishikesh, and works with women who are survivors of abuse.
In a recent 56-minute interview with a YouTube channel, Swagatha said she decided to speak publicly about the incidents after remaining silent for several years.
“Seven years ago, I left Chennai and moved to Rishikesh to run my fabric unit, Taarabaai. Nobody knew why I really left except my family and closest friends,” she said.
The singer alleged that the abuse happened when she was emotionally vulnerable following the end of a nine-year relationship.
“I was struggling to come out of a breakup and was in a vulnerable state. That is when this person took control,” she alleged.
Swagatha accused the music director of sexually assaulting her inside his studio and later blackmailing her using CCTV footage allegedly recorded there.
“He violated my body by force and recorded everything through CCTV cameras. He later blackmailed me and warned me not to speak about it,” she alleged.
Calling him the “Epstein of Madras”, Swagatha claimed the man had followed a similar pattern with several women over the years.
“The same pattern continues even today. Many women who faced similar experiences have messaged me,” she said.
The singer also alleged financial exploitation, claiming that despite working on chorus compositions and mixing projects, she was denied proper payment.
“I was in a good position financially. He stopped my payments and I did not even receive 10 per cent of what I earned,” she alleged.
She further claimed that the music director borrowed large sums of money from her for personal expenses, including buying an iPhone for his wife, paying housing down payment and purchasing a luxury car.
According to Swagatha, the man later accused her of stealing a sound bar and portrayed her as mentally unstable within the industry.
“He told me he was doing all this because of revelations he received during prayers,” she alleged.
Swagatha also claimed the music director later visited her house, fell at her feet and apologised fearing that she would reveal the incidents publicly.
She credited her sister and actress Maya Krishnan for helping her recover emotionally from the ordeal.
“My sister Maya is the one who recovered me. I do not want to face him or speak to him ever. I will only speak legally,” she said.
Swagatha also said, “Music directors like G V Prakash Kumar, Ghibran, D Imman and Anirudh Ravichander are true professionals. This man is just cheap trash.”
She added that although she had approached lawyers and senior officials earlier, she did not file a formal complaint then due to fear and lack of support.
“The industry should stop glorifying such people. No other girl should go through this,” she said.
Swagatha moved to Rishikesh, where she has been running Taarabaai, a clothing and fabric business, for the past six years. She also works with women who are survivors of abuse.