Singer Swagatha Krishnan alleges sexual abuse by music director from Tamil cinema, calls him ‘Epstein of Madras’

Known for songs such as Yeno Pennae from Ispade Rajavum Irudhaya Raniyum (2019) and Kadhal Kanmani from Bachelor (2021) , Swagatha said she now runs Taarabaai, a clothing and fabric business in Rishikesh, and works with women who are survivors of abuse.

In a recent 56-minute interview with a YouTube channel, Swagatha said she decided to speak publicly about the incidents after remaining silent for several years.

“Seven years ago, I left Chennai and moved to Rishikesh to run my fabric unit, Taarabaai. Nobody knew why I really left except my family and closest friends,” she said.