Singer Pragati alleges actor-singer Teejay did not share profit, give credit for 2013 song Thaen Kudika

She added that while Cliff and she have been trying to cordially resolve the issue, they have been met with threats and harassment by Teejay's team.

Teejay has allegedly approached Pragati to work together on his upcoming song, 'Thaen Kudika 2', which has forced Pragati to go public with her experience.

"Teejay is soon releasing "Thaen Kudika 2" again, profiting off a song made by artists he never paid and never credited. History has a way of repeating itself when there are no consequences. Ten years is a long time. We're well past cordial now," she said in the statement.

Teejay was recently seen in the Madhavan-starrer G.D.N.