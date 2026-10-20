Singer Pragati alleges actor-singer Teejay did not share profit, give credit for 2013 song Thaen Kudika

CHENNAI: Playback singer Pragati Guruprasad has accused actor-singer Teejay Arunasalam of profiting from her work while not giving her due credit or sharing royalties for their collaboration on the songs Thaen Kudika (2013) and Nahila Nahila (2018).
In an Instagram statement, Pragati alleged that Teejay, while agreeing to split royalties for both songs, did not keep his word. "He promised a royalty split on Nahila Nahila too. He uploaded an unfinished version to all platforms without my consent. The producer, Steve Cliff, and I have not seen a single penny from Thean Kudika or Nahila Nahila," she said.
She added that she had to get her due credit for the song following a legal notice. "My name wasn't credited on Thean Kudika until a month ago after a legal notice was sent to Teejay. Steve Cliff's name (producer) is nowhere to be found on any streaming platform to this day," she wrote.
She added that while Cliff and she have been trying to cordially resolve the issue, they have been met with threats and harassment by Teejay's team.
Teejay has allegedly approached Pragati to work together on his upcoming song, 'Thaen Kudika 2', which has forced Pragati to go public with her experience.
"Teejay is soon releasing "Thaen Kudika 2" again, profiting off a song made by artists he never paid and never credited. History has a way of repeating itself when there are no consequences. Ten years is a long time. We're well past cordial now," she said in the statement.
Teejay was recently seen in the Madhavan-starrer G.D.N.