Singeetham Srinivasa Rao, director of Apoorva Sagodharargal, Michael Madana Kama Rajan, dies at 95

CHENNAI: Singeetham Srinivasa Rao, one of Indian cinema’s most inventive filmmakers, died at Kauvery Hospital in Chennai on Saturday night (October 3), according to reports. He was 95.
The news was shared by the Telugu Film Journalists Association and actor Jr NTR on social media platform X. There has been no official statement from Rao’s family so far.
Born on September 21, 1931, in Gudur, then in Nellore district of Andhra Pradesh, Rao graduated with a degree in Physics from Presidency College, Chennai. He began his film career as an apprentice under legendary filmmaker K V Reddy and later worked as an associate director on films including Mayabazar (1957) and Jagadeka Veeruni Katha (1961). He made his directorial debut with the Telugu film Neethi Nijayithi in 1972.
Over a career spanning more than five decades, Rao directed 61 films in Telugu, Kannada, Tamil, Hindi and English, across genres ranging from social dramas and comedies to fantasy and science fiction. His filmography included the Telugu time-travel film Aditya 369, the dialogue-free black comedy Pushpaka Vimana, and the multiple-role comedies Apoorva Sagodharargal and Michael Madana Kama Rajan.
His final film, Sing Geetham, a unique musical fantasy released earlier this year, was his 61st as a director and the result of a 40-year-old dream. Around 70-80 per cent of the film is presented as a musical, with its characters communicating primarily through song rather than conventional dialogue.
One of Rao’s early acclaimed films was Mayuri (1985), a Telugu biographical dance film based on the life of dancer Sudha Chandran, who played the lead role. Produced by Ramoji Rao, the film premiered at the 10th International Film Festival of India and won 14 Nandi Awards.
His Telugu science-fiction film Aditya 369 (1991), starring Nandamuri Balakrishna, was the highest-grossing Telugu film of that year, reportedly grossing around Rs 9 crore.
Rao's association with Kamal Haasan produced some of his most celebrated films, including Pushpaka Vimana (1987), Apoorva Sagodharargal (1989) and Michael Madana Kama Rajan (1990).
Pushpaka Vimana, released as Pushpak in Hindi, was a black comedy made entirely without spoken dialogue. Starring Haasan, Amala and Tinnu Anand, the film became known for its distinctive visual storytelling.
In Apoorva Sagodharargal, Haasan played three roles — police officer Sethupathi and his separated twin sons Raja and Appu. The film was produced by Haasan under Raaj Kamal Films International and was noted for its technical execution, including the portrayal of the character who has dwarfism, Appu, without CGI.
In Michael Madana Kama Rajan, Haasan played four brothers — Michael, Madan, Kameswaran and Raju — who are separated at birth and later cross paths as adults. The film was written by Haasan, with dialogues by Crazy Mohan.
Rao also directed Haasan in his 100th film, Raja Paarvai (1981), released in Telugu as Amavasya Chandrudu.
Rao was also closely associated with Kannada superstar Dr Rajkumar. A disciple of composer S Rajeswara Rao, he composed music for two Kannada films associated with Rajkumar's banner — Bhagyada Lakshmi Baramma (1986), which he also directed, and Samyuktha (1988).
In the late 1990s, Rao was approached to direct a Hollywood project titled Five and Half Hours to Dawn, which involved extensive special effects. He travelled to Los Angeles and engaged a casting director, but the project did not materialise.
The experience eventually led to Little John, an English-language fantasy film starring American actor Bentley Mitchum, grandson of Hollywood star Robert Mitchum, and Jyothika.
Rao remained active in filmmaking well into his 90s. His final directorial venture, Sing Geetham, was a Telugu musical fantasy comedy drama produced by Nag Ashwin and presented by C Ashwini Dutt under Vyjayanthi Movies.
Starring Ayaan Khan, Ahilya Bamroo and Shalini Kondepudi, the film was released in theatres on June 12, 2026. At 94, Sing Geetham was Rao's 61st film as a director.
Rao received two National Film Awards, five Nandi Awards, three Karnataka State Film Awards and three Filmfare Awards South during his career. In 2011, he was honoured with the Life Achievement Award by the Film Federation of India.
His career was marked by experimentation across languages, genres and filmmaking techniques, making him one of the distinctive filmmakers of Indian cinema.