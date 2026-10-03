Singeetham Srinivasa Rao, director of Apoorva Sagodharargal, Michael Madana Kama Rajan, dies at 95

CHENNAI: Singeetham Srinivasa Rao, one of Indian cinema’s most inventive filmmakers, died at Kauvery Hospital in Chennai on Saturday night (October 3), according to reports. He was 95.

The news was shared by the Telugu Film Journalists Association and actor Jr NTR on social media platform X. There has been no official statement from Rao’s family so far.

Born on September 21, 1931, in Gudur, then in Nellore district of Andhra Pradesh, Rao graduated with a degree in Physics from Presidency College, Chennai. He began his film career as an apprentice under legendary filmmaker K V Reddy and later worked as an associate director on films including Mayabazar (1957) and Jagadeka Veeruni Katha (1961). He made his directorial debut with the Telugu film Neethi Nijayithi in 1972.

Over a career spanning more than five decades, Rao directed 61 films in Telugu, Kannada, Tamil, Hindi and English, across genres ranging from social dramas and comedies to fantasy and science fiction. His filmography included the Telugu time-travel film Aditya 369, the dialogue-free black comedy Pushpaka Vimana, and the multiple-role comedies Apoorva Sagodharargal and Michael Madana Kama Rajan.

His final film, Sing Geetham, a unique musical fantasy released earlier this year, was his 61st as a director and the result of a 40-year-old dream. Around 70-80 per cent of the film is presented as a musical, with its characters communicating primarily through song rather than conventional dialogue.