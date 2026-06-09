Singeetham is even ahead of Gen Z: Kamal Haasan

Kamal Haasan pointed out that cinema was all about passion and that business only came later but now, filmmakers were first looking at the business aspect and then making films.

He said, "Cinema is all about passion. And then only, it becomes a business. We are doing it the other way around. We now check how much a film will make—100 crores, 200 crores, 300 crores. No, the day we made Pushpak for 15 lakhs, we felt like we made 150 crores. But that's not an exaggeration. It must have already collected more than 200 crores. That's the truth of the industry. We don't realise. We don't even fully monetise our films. We are learning now. But he (Singeetham Srinivasa Rao) has travelled from that time of passion and his passion has not dwindled at all and I don't see why the industry should lose its passion."