Singam Puli on lending voice for Timon

CHENNAI: It’s time to delve into the legacy of the ultimate king of the jungle, Mufasa: The Lion King, now brought to life in Tamil. Following the success of 2019’s live-action The Lion King, Mufasa: The Lion King is all set to release on December 20. For the Tamil version, the film is dubbed by Arjun Das who is lending his voice for Mufasa, Ashok Selvan as Taka, the duo of Robo Shankar and Singam Puli who have reunited as Pumbaa and Timon respectively, VTV Ganesh who will be voicing the younger version of Rafiki and M Nasser joining the team as the voice of Kiros.

“When I first got the offer in 2019, I hesitated. But my children insisted that I seize the opportunity. They reminded me that such chances are rare and urged me to take the leap,” Singam Puli shared. Voicing Timon has allowed him to connect with a global audience. “The character of Timon is always filled with positivity and inspires the belief that hard work is the key to success,” he explained. “Whenever I visit educational institutions, children often request me to deliver lines as Timon. It’s a humbling experience.”