Simran, Suhasini Mani Ratnam, Khushbu condole demise of iconic Tamil film director K Bhagyaraj

Actress Suhasini Mani Ratnam, who was among those who rushed to the residence of K Bhagyaraj, while speaking to mediapersons after paying her respects to the late director said, "Bhagyaraj sir very happily joined us at the wedding of actress Khushbu's daughter at Goa. While he returned on Thursday night, we all returned only yesterday evening. He was very happy."

Bhagyaraj, who went for a walk on Saturday morning had complained of chest pain after returning from his walk, Suhasini said and added that he was rushed to a hospital where he passed away. "Let us all pay our respects to him," she said.