Simran, Suhasini Mani Ratnam, Khushbu condole demise of iconic Tamil film director K Bhagyaraj

CHENNAI: Actresses Simran, Suhasini Mani Ratnam and Khushbu Sundar joined scores of fans and film industry professionals in condoling the death of legendary filmmaker K Bhagyaraj, who passed away at a private hospital here on Saturday after suffering a major cardiac arrest.
Actress Suhasini Mani Ratnam, who was among those who rushed to the residence of K Bhagyaraj, while speaking to mediapersons after paying her respects to the late director said, "Bhagyaraj sir very happily joined us at the wedding of actress Khushbu's daughter at Goa. While he returned on Thursday night, we all returned only yesterday evening. He was very happy."
Bhagyaraj, who went for a walk on Saturday morning had complained of chest pain after returning from his walk, Suhasini said and added that he was rushed to a hospital where he passed away. "Let us all pay our respects to him," she said.
Actress Simran, who took to her X timeline to express her shock and grief, wrote, "The news of K Bhagyaraj sir's passing is truly heartbreaking. A visionary filmmaker, brilliant storyteller, and exceptional actor. He brought laughter, warmth, and meaningful social messages through his work. Tamil cinema has lost one of its finest creative minds. My thoughts and prayers are with his family & loved ones during this difficult time. Om Shanti."
Young actor Harish Kalyan, on his X timeline, condoled the demise of legendary director K Bhagyaraj. He said, "RIP #Bhagyaraj sir. Your films and your writing will live on in our hearts forever. Your legacy of brilliant films and unforgettable performances will continue to guide and inspire us forever."
Sibi Sathyaraj, the son of actor Sathyaraj, in his condolence message said, " The King of screenplay is no more! Deeply saddened to hear about the sudden demise of #Kbhagyaraj sir!A huge loss to the film industry. Rest in peace dear sir. My deepest condolences to his family,friends and fans. Stay strong @imKBRshanthnu Machi."
Actor, director and producer Raghava Lawrence, in his condolence message, said, "Deeply saddened by the demise of Director Bakyaraj Sir. His contribution to cinema is unforgettable, and his work has inspired generations. This is a great loss to the film industry. Heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones. May his soul rest in peace."
Actress Khushbu, in whose daughter's wedding ceremony actor Bhagyaraj had participated, wrote, "Rest in peace Sir. My funny moments with you will remain etched in my memory forever. I will miss you."