Simbu's request to producers: Give that "extra push" to small films to help them reach audiences

Taking to his social media timelines to shower praise on the critically acclaimed film, featuring Anishma Anilkumar and Rishikanth in the lead, Silambarasan aka Simbu wrote, "Watched #ModhaRathri and really enjoyed it. We often discover small, beautiful films from other languages and celebrate them so much. When a Tamil film attempts something fresh with a new team, I feel we should give it the same love and support."

He went on to say, "A story unfolding over a single night, set around a village wedding, with so many characters and little moments that felt so real. The writing, the humour, the way people react to each other, and the characters were all handled really well. Really happy to see a new director and team make something so rooted and interesting. My appreciation to director #RajaKaruppasamy, the entire cast and crew and everyone who backed this film."