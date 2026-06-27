Simbu's 'Arasan' unit wraps up challenging, lengthy schedule!

Taking to his social media timelines, Simbu shared a brief video clip in which he is seen shaking hands with director Vetrimaran, even as the film's cinematographer comes in and announces that the schedule has come to an end, thanking everyone for their co operation.

Posting this video clip, Simbu wrote, "That’s a wrap on one amazing big schedule for #Arasan. Time to recharge, recover, see some daylight, and get ready for what comes next. #VetriMaaran @anirudhofficial @vcreationsofficial."