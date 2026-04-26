Simbu's 'Arasan' unit celebrates Samuthirakani's birthday with cake cutting ceremony!

The unit of the film had wrapped up its first schedule, which was going on at Kovilpatti, on December 21 last year.

The film has triggered huge expectations for a number of reasons. Firstly, it is the first time that Simbu and ace director Vetri Maran are working together. Next, the film is being produced by one of Tamil cinema's top producers Kalaipuli S Thanu. What has added to the excitement is that the makers recently announced that actor Vijay Sethupathi had been roped in for the project.

A promo for the film that was released by the makers last year begins on a light note with director Nelson making an appearance as himself in it.

Simbu tells director Nelson that what he is about to tell him is all true. The killers, the victims, the names and places are all real. But then, he urges Nelson not to show it as it is and asks him to put a disclaimer in his film. "I'm saying this only because most of the cases about which I am going to tell you are still under trial," he says and adds that if what he says comes out, not only "innocents" like him but several lawyers, politicians, police officers and even judges will be in trouble.

Even as Simbu says this, the makers of 'Arasan' put out a disclaimer.