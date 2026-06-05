Simbu: My circadian rhythm is officially confused!

"If you put out a disclaimer, even if the incidents shown in the film are true, no one can question you," he tells a now nervous Nelson. He then says it is his case that is coming up for hearing next and that he will return and explain in detail.

He goes into court and on his way to the courtroom, is coached by his lawyer. Once he takes the stand, the judge tells him that the police have charged him with committing three murders in one night and asks him if he pleads guilty. To this, Simbu replies that he has nothing to do with the murders. However, the scenes shown next show that he is the one who has hacked the victims to death...