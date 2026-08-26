Silambarasan's Arasan shoot progressing rapidly; actor meets Vetrimaaran and Anirudh on sets

The makers are said to be proceeding with the shoot as planned, without any delays. Meanwhile, Silambarasan TR, Vetrimaaran and music composer Anirudh Ravichander recently met on the sets to discuss the progress of the film, further raising expectations around the much-awaited project.

The film is set against a backdrop connected to Vetrimaaran’s Vada Chennai universe. Apart from Silambarasan in the lead, Arasan features Vijay Sethupathi, who is said to be playing a cop, and Priyanka Arulmohan in prominent roles.

Andrea Jeremiah and Samuthirakani are reprising their respective roles as Chandra and Guna from the Vada Chennai universe. The cast also includes Kishore Kumar G, Yogi Babu, Vikranth Santhosh, Chaithra J Achar and Tejeenthan Arunasalam.