Silambarasan's Arasan shoot progressing rapidly; actor meets Vetrimaaran and Anirudh on sets

CHENNAI: Shooting for Silambarasan TR-starrer Arasan, directed by Vetrimaaran, is progressing at a rapid pace in Chennai. The film, produced by Kalaippuli S Thanu under V Creations, is currently being shot on a massive set erected in Taramani.
The makers are said to be proceeding with the shoot as planned, without any delays. Meanwhile, Silambarasan TR, Vetrimaaran and music composer Anirudh Ravichander recently met on the sets to discuss the progress of the film, further raising expectations around the much-awaited project.
The film is set against a backdrop connected to Vetrimaaran’s Vada Chennai universe. Apart from Silambarasan in the lead, Arasan features Vijay Sethupathi, who is said to be playing a cop, and Priyanka Arulmohan in prominent roles.
Andrea Jeremiah and Samuthirakani are reprising their respective roles as Chandra and Guna from the Vada Chennai universe. The cast also includes Kishore Kumar G, Yogi Babu, Vikranth Santhosh, Chaithra J Achar and Tejeenthan Arunasalam.
Directed and written by Vetrimaaran, Arasan brings together Silambarasan, Vetrimaaran and Anirudh Ravichander for the first time in a highly anticipated collaboration. Kalaippuli S Thanu is producing the film under his V Creations banner.
Anirudh is composing the music, while R Velraj is handling the cinematography. R Ramar is the editor. The film’s connection to the Vada Chennai universe, along with the return of familiar characters and the addition of Vijay Sethupathi, has generated considerable interest among Tamil cinema fans.
With the Chennai schedule progressing steadily, further updates about Arasan are expected to be announced by the makers soon. The film continues to be one of the most awaited Tamil projects, particularly among fans of Silambarasan and Vetrimaaran.