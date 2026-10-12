Silambarasan TR to support STEPS fundraiser in Malaysia

Addressing the media, Khushbu highlighted the financial challenges faced by television producers amid rising production costs and stagnant remuneration from television channels. She pointed out that while workers’ wages are revised periodically, producers continue to face increasing expenses without a corresponding increase in payments from channels.

Khushbu said STEPS had sought financial assistance and dedicated premises from Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay, and received positive assurances. The association’s request for an online system to obtain filming permissions within three days had also received approval, she added.