Silambarasan TR to support STEPS fundraiser in Malaysia

CHENNAI: Actor Silambarasan TR will support a fundraising event organised by the Small Screen Television Producers’ Association of South India (STEPS) in Malaysia in April 2027, said actor-producer and association president Khushbu Sundar after its annual general meeting (AGM).
Addressing the media, Khushbu highlighted the financial challenges faced by television producers amid rising production costs and stagnant remuneration from television channels. She pointed out that while workers’ wages are revised periodically, producers continue to face increasing expenses without a corresponding increase in payments from channels.
Khushbu said STEPS had sought financial assistance and dedicated premises from Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay, and received positive assurances. The association’s request for an online system to obtain filming permissions within three days had also received approval, she added.
Emphasising television’s role in nurturing talent, Khushbu cited Vijay Sethupathi and Sivakarthikeyan, who went on to establish themselves in cinema after gaining recognition through other platforms. She said television artistes should have the freedom to explore opportunities across industries.
Khushbu also raised concerns over the misuse of artificial intelligence to create fabricated videos, particularly those targeting women, and urged people to use technology responsibly.
The AGM discussed measures to improve producers’ working conditions and strengthen the association’s representation. FEFSI president RK Selvamani, STEPS secretary Kutty Padmini and other industry representatives attended the meeting.