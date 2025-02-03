Silambarasan delights his fans with update spree

CHENNAI: Marking actor Silambarasan TR’s birthday on Monday, there was a series of updates from the makers of his upcoming projects.

Fans of the actor have been longing to see intriguing updates from him since there have been no big announcements of him in the lead role after the release of Pathu Thala in March 2023.

Last year, DT Next exclusively reported that actor Silambarasan TR might don the producer’s hat for the first time for his highly ambitious project with filmmaker Desingh Periyasamy. An official announcement regarding this has been made on the actor’s 42nd birthday.

STR’s 50th film, which was supposed to be undertaken by Kamal Haasan’s Raaj Kamal International Films, will now be bankrolled by Atman Cine Arts. The announcement poster features a kid, hinted to be young STR, holding a burning log on a battlefield. STR 50 will have Manoj Paramahamsa as cinematographer and Praveen Antony as editor. STR’s friend Yuvan Shankar Raja will compose the music for his milestone film.

Bringing back the vintage STR mode, the actor’s project with Ashwath Marimuthu, which is tentatively titled STR 51, is scheduled to hit the screens in the summer of 2026. The poster featured Silambarasan surrounded by cosmic colours with a tagline, ‘God Of Love’, which looks like a fantasy entertainer. Sharing the announcement on his X handle, he wrote, “God doesn’t come to earth in the fear of love. But what if he comes…” The film is backed by AGS Entertainment.

Meanwhile, an announcement regarding STR’s 49th film was announced at midnight. Bankrolled by Dawn Pictures, STR 49 will be helmed by Ramkumar Balakrishnan of Parking fame.

The poster featured a backshot of the lead actor in formal attire, holding a book titled ‘Engineering Materials and Metallurgy’, with a blood-stained knife hidden inside it, along with the tagline ‘Most Wanted Student’.

The makers of Kamal Haasan and Mani Ratnam’s Thug Life too wished the actor with a new poster of his character with a pistol. The film will release on June 5 this year.

With these announcements, one could say that STR is back on track with a bang.