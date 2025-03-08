'Sikandar' director A R Murugadoss says the Salman Khan film is an original, not a remake

MUMBAI: Director A.R. Murugadoss known for his ability to deliver unique cinematic experiences, is set to present an entirely original story with his next "Sikandar". The filmmaker shared his thoughts on the originality of the film starring Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna.

He emphasized, "This is a completely original story. Every scene and every frame of Sikandar has been designed and executed with authenticity, offering a fresh narrative and experience. It’s not a remake or adaptation of any existing film. An essential part of the film's originality is its stunning background score, crafted by the immensely talented Santosh Narayanan. His music perfectly complements the film’s energetic tone and vibrant visuals, adding an emotional depth that enhances every scene.”

Recently, Farah Khan who is on board the team of "Sikandar" as the choreographer opened up about her experience of working with Salman Khan after a long gap.

Spilling her excitement about collaborating with Salman for the track "Zohra Jabeen", Farah shared, “I go a really long way with both Salman and Sajid Nadiadwala. One is a friend from childhood and the other is a brother! I’ve done so many songs with both of them, and doing Zohra Jabeen was truly special. I knew the song would be a smash hit, and it was also so much fun to choreograph Salman after such a long time. Working with Rashmika for the first time was a real pleasure—she was so easy to work with.”

"Sikandar" marks Salman's return to the big screen after more than a year. He was last seen in the 2023 action entertainer "Tiger 3".

Starring Salman and Rashmika as the lead pair, the project has been produced by Sajid Nadiadwala.

The drama also marks the reunion of Salman with Sajid Nadiadwala, following their successful collaboration on the 2014 blockbuster "Kick".

"Sikandar" is slated to release in the cinemas on Eid 2025