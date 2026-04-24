Siju Wilson's medical crime thriller 'Dose' release postponed

For the unaware, the film was originally scheduled to hit screens on April 24. It may be recalled that the makers of the film, on April 1, had confirmed the release date as April 24 while releasing the second look of the film. They had then said, "The truth doesn't just surface; it demands a second opinion. ​The wait is nearly over. We are thrilled to share the second look poster of DOSE! Get ready for a cinematic experience inspired by shocking true events that will keep you on the edge of your seat. Vaccination Date Confirmed: APRIL 24, 2026 ​#DoseMovie #SijuWilson #AbhilashRNair #MalayalamCinema."

The film has triggered immense interest in fans and film buffs as the makers have claimed that the film's story is "inspired by shocking true events". Sources close to the unit of the film have disclosed that the story of the film will revolve around a crime that happens in a hospital and the investigations that follow.