SIIMA Awards 2026: Tourist Family bags six awards, Dhruv Vikram wins best actor for Bison Kaalamadan

What awards did the film Tourist Family win?

The film won six awards in the Critics' Choice categories - Best Film, Best Debut Director, Best Actor, Best Actress, Best Male Playback Singer and Best Comedian.

Abishan Jeevinth won Best Debut Director, while Sasikumar and Simran received the Best Actor and Best Actress awards respectively. Yogi Babu won Best Comedian, while Vijay Yesudas won Best Male Playback Singer for the song Iragey.