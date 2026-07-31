‘Signal at 11.30 will enthral the audience’

CHENNAI: The team of Signal at 11.30 screened the film’s trailer exclusively to the select section of media. With refreshing visuals and music, the glimpses showed that the audience are in for thrills. “A romantic thriller,” says Malarvizhi Natesan. “This is inspired from real-life incidents.
In fact, what happened in my life on OMR at a specific signal. From there, I put together my own story. Signal at 11.30 is about a person going through loneliness and fighting their own battles,” she adds.
Santhosh plays Siddharth, a doctor in the movie while Bhavya Trikha plays a software professional. “There are several aspects to my character. You would find me doing the right things in one scene and I might have shades of grey in another scene. But for Siddharth, what he does is right,” he opens up.
Be it Sarpatta Parambarai, The Game, or Kondraal Paavam, Santhosh has handled his character arc well. “I played the antagonist for the first time in Mr. Chandramouli, since then I might have looked like a good guy in the film, but I ended up being the baddie. Signal at 11.30 too could be something similar.
I don’t feel stereotyped about this because of the way these characters are written,” says the actor. “Santhosh was the first actor who came to my mind when I wrote the film because he looks suave as well as rugged. He has given his best in the movie,” complements Malarvizhi.
Bhavya Trikha is seen riding a bike in the trailer. She says this film has helped her in emerging from fear of riding. “My mom never allows me to ride a bike. Also, I was always skeptical of riding one. But I took practice before each scene and I perfected the art of riding. Now, I can manoeuvre through traffic well,” she laughs. However, she remains tight-lipped about her role. “All I can say is, there are several twists to my character and the audience will like it,” concludes the actor.