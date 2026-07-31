‘Signal at 11.30 will enthral the audience’

In fact, what happened in my life on OMR at a specific signal. From there, I put together my own story. Signal at 11.30 is about a person going through loneliness and fighting their own battles,” she adds.

Santhosh plays Siddharth, a doctor in the movie while Bhavya Trikha plays a software professional. “There are several aspects to my character. You would find me doing the right things in one scene and I might have shades of grey in another scene. But for Siddharth, what he does is right,” he opens up.