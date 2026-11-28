The second half becomes more engaging as the film offers a glimpse into Siddharth's past. His flashback introduces Tara Manohar (Poojita Ponnada), a doctor whom he meets during a business meeting. Their relationship gradually develops, eventually leading to Siddharth proposing to her. Tara's take on love adds another dimension to the narrative. Having grown up witnessing her parents' separation after a love marriage, she has lost faith in relationships. The film touches upon how parental separation can leave lasting emotional scars on children and influence their outlook on love. Their romantic portions, supposedly set in Kodaikanal, are pleasant, though certain location choices, including a café that looks more like an ECR establishment, affect the authenticity of the setting.

The film eventually reveals that Siddharth's actions towards the missing girl stem from a traumatic experience involving Tara. Having lost her following an unfortunate incident after a party, he becomes convinced that the young woman at the signal could meet a similar fate. Believing he is protecting her, he forcibly takes her home. His actions soon lead to violent confrontations when others arrive looking for her.

This is where the film raises an interesting question: is the perceived responsibility of men to protect women always rooted in genuine concern, or does it sometimes reflect a patriarchal mindset that assumes women need to be safeguarded? Siddharth's trauma makes him believe he is doing the right thing, but his inability to distinguish protection from control becomes the central conflict.

The climax offers another significant revelation, putting the events into a different perspective. It is revealed that the incidents actually took place four years earlier and that Siddharth regains consciousness only after this period. This unexpected turn adds another layer to the narrative. However, the placement of 'Pogadhe Pogadhe' after the major revelations is a misfire. With the story having reached its conclusion, the lengthy song feels unnecessary.

Santhosh Prathap shoulders the film with a convincing portrayal of Siddharth's contrasting shades, from a successful businessman to a man struggling with trauma. Jayaprakash is equally effective as the anxious father, while Bhavya Trika and Poojita Ponnada deliver decent performances.

D Imman's background score supports the emotional and suspenseful moments, though the songs do not leave a lasting impression. The cinematography and location choices could have been better, particularly in establishing the distinction between Chennai and Kodaikanal.

Malarvizhi Natesan deserves credit for attempting a psychologically complex subject. Despite shortcomings in the screenplay and execution, Signal at 11:30 raises relevant questions about trauma, guilt, protection and personal freedom. Overall, it is a decent attempt, held together by a solid performance from Santhosh Prathap.