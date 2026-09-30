‘Sigma’ is an episodic action comedy with everything to entertain audiences, says Sundeep Kishan

CHENNAI: The pre-release event of Sigma, directed by Jason Sanjay and starring Sundeep Kishan and Faria Abdullah, saw the team open up about the film, the director and their experience of working together. Jason Sanjay, however, could not attend the event as he was down with a viral infection.
GKM Tamil Kumaran, speaking on behalf of Lyca Productions, apologised for the director’s absence and explained that Sanjay fell ill after travelling extensively with the team as part of the film’s promotions.
Sundeep Kishan described Sigma as an episodic action comedy that has something for everyone. “It is an episodic action comedy. It has everything that will entertain the people,” he said, expressing confidence that the film would offer audiences a complete entertainer.
Speaking about his director, Sundeep said Sanjay was a “very sweet person” and added that anyone who gets an opportunity to spend a couple of hours talking to him would probably come away with the same impression. He also praised Sanjay’s professionalism, saying that the director has worked extremely hard from the scripting stage and continued to work meticulously through the shot divisions during the shoot.
Faria Abdullah, who plays the female lead, won attention with her speech in broken Tamil. While thanking the team and everyone associated with the film, she also credited her parents for helping her reach where she is today.
The event also saw Tamil Kumaran being asked whether actor Ajith Kumar had played a role in getting Lyca Productions to back Jason Sanjay’s film. Responding to the question, Tamil Kumaran clarified that Sanjay had narrated the story to him during the shooting of Vidaamuyarchi, and said there was nothing more to the connection beyond that.