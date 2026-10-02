'Sigma' film review: Jason Sanjay's ambitious debut is let down by a familiar template

The mafia money, an illegally-operated underground casino beneath a theatre, and the race to secure the vault key — which is also connected to a pen drive containing crucial secrets — create an interesting premise for a heist flick, even though the template itself is quite familiar to us. The first half is largely devoted to establishing Guru and the crisis that pushes him into the mafia world. It also introduces gangster leader Vincent (Shiv Panditt), who is the primary antagonist, and his hired assassin Y (Yog Japee), as well as Kotlapati Veeraya Reddy (Sampath Raj), a drug kingpin and leader of a smuggling gang from another location — all of whom form a strong ensemble cast. Both criminal factions eventually find themselves pursuing the same object, which holds two separate elements that drive the conflict.

The second half brings all these characters together as the chase for the vault key turns into a race involving deceit, shifting loyalties and suspense over who will ultimately get their hands on the vault’s contents. There is plenty of action, colourful set pieces and humour in this portion, keeping the proceedings energetic. The climax is staged stylishly, although its impact could have been stronger had the plot been more tightly constructed and the story narrated with greater clarity.