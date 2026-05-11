SIFPA asks stakeholders to put OTT decisions on hold

CHENNAI: The latest meeting of South Indian Film Producers’ Association (SIFPA) that took place in Hyderabad on Sunday requested stakeholders not to make unilateral decisions on OTT release policies until June. In a circular, they announced that their joint meeting will take place in Kochi next month and a collective decision would be achievable.
The statement also highlighted the challenges producers are going through with the ever-changing dynamics of the southern film industries. They have assured a framework that will be sustainable to every body of the film industry and will remain compliant within the legal and regulatory guidelines. During the last meeting, when SIFPA asked the producers not to submit any OTT timeline letters to exhibitors, Tiruppur Subramaniam told DT Next that it is a mandate which will not be compromised by the exhibitors’ association.