SIFPA asks stakeholders to put OTT decisions on hold

The statement also highlighted the challenges producers are going through with the ever-changing dynamics of the southern film industries. They have assured a framework that will be sustainable to every body of the film industry and will remain compliant within the legal and regulatory guidelines. During the last meeting, when SIFPA asked the producers not to submit any OTT timeline letters to exhibitors, Tiruppur Subramaniam told DT Next that it is a mandate which will not be compromised by the exhibitors’ association.