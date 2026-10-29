Siddharth wishes his ‘jaan’ Aditi Rao Hydari on birthday, calls himself her ‘biggest fan’

He wrote, “its that time of year again

the day i say thank you veryyyy much

to the universe and everything in between

my crucial half that counts was born today

heres some pictures to tell you where we've been. always the sweetest, always so brilliant

always the kindest, there's really nobody else like you! Happy Birthday Adu Jaan

lets go on another trip around the sun together”

“thank you for taking the time and care to be born ma'am.

your biggest fan, i love you. (sic),” he wrote.