Siddharth, Trisha set to reunite after 8 years for new film

CHENNAI: Actors Siddharth and Trisha are set to team up once again for a new film after a gap of around eight years, according to a Daily Thanthi report.
Sources said the film will mark their fourth collaboration. The project is reportedly a Telugu film to be produced by Dil Raju, with a debutant director at the helm. However, official confirmation is awaited, and details about the project are being kept under wraps.
The reported reunion has generated interest among fans, as the pair will be seen together on screen after a long gap. Initial talks regarding the project are said to be under way.
“It is still in the discussion stage; nothing has been finalised yet,” a source close to the production house said.
Siddharth and Trisha had earlier shared screen space in Mani Ratnam’s Aaytha Ezhuthu(2004). They later appeared together in the Telugu film Nuvvostanante Nenoddantana (2005) and the 2016 Tamil film Aranmanai 2, directed by Sundar C.