Siddharth, Freida Pinto to star in Netflix adaptation of Jhumpa Lahiri's Unaccustomed Earth

Short stories into a series

Writer and showrunner Madhuri Shekar, known for her work on 3 Body Problem (2024) and The Nevers (2021), has reimagined Lahiri's 8 short stories into one full-fledged series, bringing in characters from all the stories.

Unaccustomed Earth is the story of an interconnected Indian American Bengali community in Cambridge, Massachusetts. At the center is Parul Chaudhury (Freida Pinto), a devoted wife and mother whose return to Cambridge after five years in Mumbai brings her face-to-face with Amit Mukherjee (Siddharth), the love she never quite left behind.

“This image came to me of all of these characters from the different stories sitting around the Thanksgiving table together,” says Shekar. “In the book, the one thing the stories have in common is that they’re all set in Cambridge, Massachusetts. So if all of these people technically live in the same spot, what if they all know each other? And then, suddenly, these connections started forming between them. This beautiful community just blossomed.”