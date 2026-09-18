Siddharth, Freida Pinto to star in Netflix adaptation of Jhumpa Lahiri's Unaccustomed Earth

CHENNAI: Streaming giant Netflix on Thursday released the first look of Unaccustomed Earth, an upcoming series adaptation of Jhumpa Lahiri's short story collection of the same name. Starring Freida Pinto and Siddharth in the lead roles, the family drama is set to premiere on December 17, 2026.
Published in 2008, Unaccustomed Earth became Lahiri's first book to top The New York Times Best Seller list. Her work was previously adapted into Mira Nair’s The Namesake (2006).
Freida Pinto rose to international fame with Slumdog Millionaire (2008). Siddharth was seen in this year's Operation Safed Sagar and Lust Stories 3.
Writer and showrunner Madhuri Shekar, known for her work on 3 Body Problem (2024) and The Nevers (2021), has reimagined Lahiri's 8 short stories into one full-fledged series, bringing in characters from all the stories.
Unaccustomed Earth is the story of an interconnected Indian American Bengali community in Cambridge, Massachusetts. At the center is Parul Chaudhury (Freida Pinto), a devoted wife and mother whose return to Cambridge after five years in Mumbai brings her face-to-face with Amit Mukherjee (Siddharth), the love she never quite left behind.
“This image came to me of all of these characters from the different stories sitting around the Thanksgiving table together,” says Shekar. “In the book, the one thing the stories have in common is that they’re all set in Cambridge, Massachusetts. So if all of these people technically live in the same spot, what if they all know each other? And then, suddenly, these connections started forming between them. This beautiful community just blossomed.”
The series stars an ensemble of Indraneil Sengupta, Parveen Kaur, Adi Roy, Iyla Sundarsingh McKaig, Justin Bartha and Palomi Ghosh along with Pinto and Siddharth.
The executive producers include Madhuri Shekar, Jhumpa Lahiri, John Wells, Nisha Ganatra (Freakier Friday (2025), Late Night (2019)), Erica Saleh, Erin Jontow, and Celia Costas. Ritesh Batra of The Lunchbox (2013) fame also executive produces and directs the first two of the eight episodes.
Unaccustomed Earth reunites Netflix, Wells, and Warner Bros. Television, following the critically acclaimed drama Maid (2021) and the hit series UNTAMED (2025).