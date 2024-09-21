Siddhant Chaturvedi's 'Yudhra' earns Rs 4.52 crore at the box office on day one

NEW DELHI: Action entertainer "Yudhra", headlined by Siddhant Chaturvedi, collected Rs 4.52 crore on its opening day at the domestic box office, the makers said on Saturday.

"Yudhra", directed by Ravi Udyawar of "Mom" fame and also starring Malavika Mohanan in her Bollywood debut, was released in theatres across the country on Friday.

The film is produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani’s Excel Entertainment.

"Its never-before-seen action sequences have captivated audiences, resulting in an impressive opening at the box office with a whopping Rs 4.52 crore," the makers said in a press note.

"Yudhra" features Chaturvedi as the titular character, a man with anger issues, who goes undercover to bring down the powerful drug syndicate headed by Firoz and his son Shafiq.

The film is written by Akhtar and Sridhar Raghavan. The cast also includes Raghav Juyal, Gajraj Rao, Ram Kapoor, and Raj Arjun.