Sibiraj launches production house Underdog Films

Sibiraj begins new production venture

The first project under Underdog Films is currently referred to as Production No 1. The film is being directed by Eashvar Karthic, known for the thriller Zebra, while Sibiraj is set to headline the project.

Sibiraj began his acting career with Student Number 1 (2003) and has since appeared in films such as Naanayam (2010), Naaigal Jaakirathai (2014), Sathya (2017), Walter (2020) and Kabadadaari (2021). His most recent release was Ten Hours (2025).