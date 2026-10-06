Sibiraj launches production house Underdog Films

CHENNAI: Actor Sibiraj has ventured into film production with the launch of his new banner, Underdog Films. Announced on the occasion of his birthday, the production house’s maiden venture is already under way, with Sibiraj producing the film and also playing the lead role.
The first project under Underdog Films is currently referred to as Production No 1. The film is being directed by Eashvar Karthic, known for the thriller Zebra, while Sibiraj is set to headline the project.
Sibiraj began his acting career with Student Number 1 (2003) and has since appeared in films such as Naanayam (2010), Naaigal Jaakirathai (2014), Sathya (2017), Walter (2020) and Kabadadaari (2021). His most recent release was Ten Hours (2025).
Eashvar Karthic, who made his directorial debut with Zebra, is at the helm of the new film. Production No 1 brings Sibiraj and Eashvar Karthic together for the first time.
The makers have not yet disclosed the film’s genre, storyline or the rest of the cast and technical crew. Further announcements regarding the project are expected to be made in the coming days.