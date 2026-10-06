Shweta Tripathi says she turned to Anurag Kashyap, Neeraj Ghaywan for lessons in film production

Tripathi is making her feature production debut with "Mujhe Jaan Na Kaho Meri Jaan", where she stars alongside actor Tillotama Shome. The film is directed by Sanjoy Nag.

Calling Kashyap and Ghaywan her "go-to people", Tripathi said the duo guided her about the intricacies of film production.

"It's important to be surrounded by people who are open, who are ready to share things. Like, I had called up Neeraj, and I had asked him a few things, besides I've discussed it (turning a producer) with Kashyap multiple times. So, I've that relationship with him where I keep asking for guidance because it is important," the actor told PTI in an interview.