Shruti Haasan’s new look from ‘Coolie’ sees her holding secrets in somber avatar

MUMBAI: The makers of the upcoming movie ‘Coolie’ unveiled a new look of Shruti Haasan from the film. Shruti Haasan’s newly revealed look as Preethi presents her in a somber yet impactful avatar. Her character can be seen dressed in muted tones with a serious expression, her look suggests a complex and emotionally intense character.

The makers had previously introduced Shruti’s character with a compelling poster, which had already sparked speculation about her role. With this new reveal, fans are eager to witness her performance in the much-anticipated film. The film also stars Tamil cinema legend Rajnikanth in the lead.

Apart from ‘Coolie’, Shruti’s recent film ‘The Eye’ has been winning hearts at global film festivals. The film recently had its Indian premiere at the Wench Film Festival, earning high praise from critics.

Earlier, the actress had shared that she has always been drawn to stories that explore love, darkness, and self-discovery. The actress also said that ‘The Eye’ allowed her to confront the aforementioned emotions on the screen.

The film is set against the breathtaking landscapes of Greece, and follows Diana (played by Haasan) as she embarks on an emotional journey, scattering her late husband Felix’s ashes on a remote island. What begins as an act of closure soon entangles her in the chilling and mysterious ‘Evil Eye’ ritual, weaving an unsettling tale of grief, fate, and the supernatural.

Reflecting on the project, Shruti Haasan had earlier shared, “From the moment I read the script, I knew this film was meant for me. I’ve always been drawn to stories that explore love, darkness, and self-discovery, concepts that resonate deeply with me”.

“‘The Eye’ allowed me to confront those emotions on screen, and working with such an incredibly talented all-female creative team made the experience even more special. It felt like the universe had aligned to bring this opportunity my way”, she added.