The film will be produced by Arun Viswa under the Shanthi Talkies banner. The makers are yet to reveal its title, storyline, and other details, including the supporting cast and technical crew.

Tarun Teja previously directed Asvins, starring Vasanth Ravi. The psychological horror film drew attention for its distinctive premise, visual treatment and sound design. He will now be collaborating with Shruti for his next directorial venture.

Shanthi Talkies has previously backed films such as Maaveeran, directed by Madonne Ashwin and starring Sivakarthikeyan, and 3BHK,directed by Sri Ganesh and featuring Siddharth. With this announcement, the production house has added another new project to its slate.

Further details about the film, including its plot, remaining cast and crew, and shooting schedule, are expected to be announced by the makers.