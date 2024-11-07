Shruti Haasan shares special birthday wish for father Kamal Haasan, says "You're a rare"

MUMBAI: It's legendary actor Kamal Haasan's birthday today. On the special day, his daughter Shruti Haasan wrote a heartwarming message for him. Taking to her official handle X, she shared a monochromatic picture of herself with her father.

The photo was taken at the gym and the ace star can be seen wearing a tracksuit while Shruti wore a jacket that she teamed with a trouser. She wrote in her sweet birthday wish, "Happy birthday pa @ikamalhaasan..You're a rare and walking by your side is one of my favourite things to do in life - to many more birthdays and watching all your magical dreams come to life .. love you so much pa"

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kamal Haasan is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film with Mani Ratnam titled 'Thug Life'. Recently, the makers of Mani Ratnam's directorial 'Thug Life' announced unveiling the much-awaited first look of "Thugs" as a return gift for Kamal's fans. In a post on X on Tuesday, the film's production house invited everyone to be part of this celebration.

"Get Ready to Celebrate @ikamalhaasan Sir's Birthday, a Festive Celebration awaits on 7th Nov. #KHBirthdayCelebrations Watch out for the Thugs on Nov 7th at 11 am. #KamalHaasan #SilambarasanTR #Thuglife," the post read.

Along with the announcement, makers shared a poster featuring pencil art of Kamal Haasan's character. The film is touted as a gangster drama. 'Thug Life' is directed by Mani Ratnam and co-produced by Raaj Kamal Films International and Madras Talkies.

The film stars Jayam Ravi, Trisha, Abhirami, and Nasser. The film's music was composed by AR Rahman. Last year, ahead of Kamal Haasan's birthday, the makers unveiled the title of the film. On Instagram, the film's production house Raaj Kamal Films International treated fans to an intriguing title announcement video.

They captioned the post, "A NEW NAME, A NEW HISTORY!#ThugLife. #KH234 #Ulaganayagan #KamalHaasan #HBDKamalSir #HBDUlaganayagan." The video features Kamal Haasan in a never-seen-before avatar.

In the video, he can be seen standing in a bleak, hazy landscape while wrapped in a rough cloak. He is being chased by few men and they could be seen approaching him. Then, camera pans across Kamal's face, revealing his full look included a heavy moustache and beard. After working in 'Nayakan', Kamal Haasan and Mani Ratnam are reuniting for this film. (ANI)