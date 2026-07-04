Shruti Haasan reveals Sridevi is her all-time favourite Tamil actress

Shruti recently conducted an 'Ask Me Anything' session with her Instagram family, and one of the users shared the question, "Favourite actress in Tamil all time".

In response, Shruti uploaded a picture of Sridevi on the Stories section of her Instagram handle.

Sridevi made her first appearance on screen as a child artist in the 1967 Tamil film 'Kandhan Karunai' at the age of four. After that, she played the lead role as a child in M. A. Thirumugam's 1969 mythological Tamil film 'Thunaivan.

In 1976, Sridevi made her debut as an adult actor in the Tamil film 'Moondru Mudichu'.