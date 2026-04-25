Shruti Haasan receives a special photo frame as gift but with a fun twist

The 'Saalar' actress took to the Stories section of her official Instagram handle and showed the beautiful photo frame with a stunning photo of herself, which she recently received as a gift.

The clip uploaded by Shruti on the photo-sharing app had the 'Premam' actress saying, "Someone gave me this lovely photo frame of me. Isn't it cute?"

However, leaving everyone surprised, Shruti went on to take a bite from the photo frame, revealing that it is edible.