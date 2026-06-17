Shruti Haasan on life lessons: Even tough days are good days for lessons

Speaking to IANS at the Rugby Premier League Season 2, Shruti, who is the daughter of Kamal Haasan and Sarika, said: “Whether it's rugby or anything you love to do, there will be a lot of challenges. You know, it's always like that. They can be internal, a lot of them external to the world.”

She added: “But I think when you know you love something, and you really passionately believe that that is what you want to do in your life, and that's your calling, then even the tough days are good days for lessons, and the good days are reminders to keep going.”