Shruti Haasan on cosmetic enhancements: Don't see the point of lying about it

Shruti spoke about cosmetic procedures and her personal journey with alcohol during her appearance on Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi’s show Double Date. Having grown up in the public eye, she believes it would be silly to deny something that people can clearly notice.

Sharing her thoughts, the actress, who is the daughter of Kamal Haasan and Sarika Thakur, said, "I speak very carefully about these things, but I have grown up in front of people and it is silly to lie about it. I am not judging anyone, but some people say, 'I was born like this.' But you were not like this three weeks before! Like, whatever!" she added with a laugh.

She further clarified that while everyone has the right to make their own choices, she does not understand the need to hide them.

"Sab ki marzi, khud ki marzi. I don't see the point of lying about it. But also, I don't want to be a promoter of it," she added.