Shruti Haasan is proud of ‘appa’ Kamal Haasan always

MUMBAI: Actress Shruti Haasan shared a heartfelt post for her father and veteran superstar Kamal Haasan.

Shruti took to Instagram, where she shared a selfie. In the image, the father-daughter duo are looking into the camera and smiling as they pose.

She wrote an adorable caption for the picture, which read: “Love you and proud of you appa always @ikamalhaasan.”

On the work front, Shruti will next be seen in the action thriller “Coolie” starring Rajinikanth. The film will feature many top actors, including Telugu star Nagarjuna, Kannada star Upendra, Malayalam star Soubin Shahir, and Tamil star Sathyaraj.

In addition to this, the reports claim Aamir Khan will also be playing a cameo in the film. Rebe, Monica John, and Junior MGR will also play key roles in the drama.

Produced by Kalanithi Maran under the banner of Sun Pictures, the project is scheduled to reach the audience on August 14.

In addition to "Coolie", Shruti is also set to expand her horizons with her international debut with "The Eye". Billed as a psychological thriller, "The Eye" also stars Mark Rowley in the lead, along with Linda Marlowe, and Peru Kavalieri in pivotal roles.

The drama revolves around a young widow who travels back to the island where her husband died to scatter his ashes. Once she learns the truth about the cause of his death, she is tempted by a dark choice that could bring him back.

She will also be seen in 'Salaar Part 2: Shouryaanga Parvam', which also stars Prabhas and Prithviraj Sukumaran. The first installment released in 2023, the epic neo-noir action thriller film is directed by Prashanth Neel.

The first part also stars Jagapathi Babu, Bobby Simha, Sriya Reddy, Ramachandra Raju, John Vijay, Easwari Rao, Tinnu Anand, Devaraj, Brahmaji and Mime Gopi.

The film is set in the fictional dystopian city-state of Khansaar, where monarchy still exists, the film follows the friendship between Deva, the exiled prince of Khansaar, and Varadha), the current prince of Khansaar.