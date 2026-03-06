Shruti collabs with Sai Abhyankkar for Pavazha Malli

Music composer Sai Abhyankkar is known for his indie albums, Katchi Sera, Aasai Kooda and Vizhi Veekura, among others. He is back with his latest work, Pavazha Malli. Shruti Haasan lent her vocals for the single.

Set in a traditional, quirky wedding backdrop, Pavazha Malli is vibrant and exudes high energy. Kayadu Lohar plays the female lead in the album. Vivek penned the lyrics. Thejo Bharathwaj directed the video for the album, in which Niketh Bommi handled the camera. Viky Pup took care of the cuts.