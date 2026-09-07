Shriya-Vemal’s Sandakkari eyes Sept release

CHENNAI: Director R Madhesh’s long-awaited Tamil film Sandakkari, starring Shriya Saran and Vemal in the lead, is reportedly eyeing a theatrical release this September.
According to industry sources, the makers are exploring all possible options to release the film this month. Based on a story by Drishyam director Jeethu Joseph, the film has been directed by R Madhesh and produced by Punnagai Poo Gheetha.
Sandakkari is said to be a funfilled family entertainer. Shriya plays a senior executive, while Vemal portrays an employee working under her.
Actor Sathyan is expected to add to the comedy, playing a character caught between the constant confrontations between Shriya and Vemal. The film also stars Prabhu, K R Vijaya, Punnagai Poo Gheetha, Rekha, Dev Gill, Uma Padmanabhan, Mahanadi Shankar and Crane Manohar in prominent roles.