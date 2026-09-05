Shriya Saran, Vemal-starrer ‘Sandakkari’ to hit screens in September?

Sources say that the makers are exploring all options possible in a bid to release the film this month.

The film, which is based on a story by ‘Drishyam’ director Jeethu Joseph, has been directed by R Madhesh and produced by Punnagai Poo Gheetha.

Sources say that the film will be a fun-filled family entertainer. Set against the backdrop of a leading software company in London, the film features Shriya as a senior executive and Vemal as an employee working under her. Their contrasting personalities lead to a series of clashes involving love, ego, humour and unexpected twists, forming the heart of the story.