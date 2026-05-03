Shreya Ghoshal shares how she infuses nuances and details in her vocal expression

Shreya spoke with IANS while on the move for shows across the globe, and said that for her, learning is an endless process, and how she takes care of the detailing in vocal expression.

When asked if she has ever picked up something from a non-musical person, and then used it in her singing, she said, “I think it constantly happens. I do a lot of regional work. I have been singing in regional languages since the very start. So when I have to do a Tamil song or a Malayalam song, as soon as the whole team, the composer, lyricist, producer or sometimes director, enters the studio, I study their body language, their accent or how they speak each word. So my observation from people helps me to be close to these songs that I do in regional languages”.