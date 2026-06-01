Shreya Ghoshal reveals her deeply personal connection with ‘Siddha Bhajo’

The recently released spiritual and meditative rendition of the traditional bhajan rooted in the philosophy of nirgun bhakti and timeless spiritual wisdom. The rendition embraces minimalism and emotional sincerity, allowing the spiritual message of the bhajan to take center stage.

The singer shared that ‘Siddha Bhajo’ is one of her father’s most cherished bhajans, making this rendition a heartfelt tribute to the spiritual influence he has had on her life and musical journey.

Speaking about the release, Shreya Ghoshal said, “Siddha Bhajo’ is a bhajan that carries immense spiritual depth and simplicity. While recording it, I felt a sense of calm and introspection that I hope listeners will also experience through the music”.