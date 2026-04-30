Shreya Ghoshal on Asha Bhosle: Personification of power, feminism

The National Award-winning singer lauded the discipline of her senior, and shared that the younger crop of artistes can learn so much from her.

She further mentioned, “Brilliant is probably an understatement. Even today, though she is not there, but her stories, the way she performed every song, listening to the story behind them, it serves as an inspiration. The kind of riyaz she was doing. Even at the age of 92, she was doing Riyaz every day. She will continue to inspire. The last show in London, my most important concert at the O2 arena where the biggest of the artistes have performed. So, when I heard the news about her, I was very nervous. But I thought that is her legacy. That we need to take forward. And she would be happy thinking that there is a female headliner from India, ‘Bharat Ki Awaaz’, ‘Bharat Ki Beti’”.