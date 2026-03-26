Shreya Ghoshal becomes India’s 1st female artiste in 3 decades to launch live album

With this, she has become the first Indian female artiste in three decades to release a live tour album. The live versions capture the scale, emotion and energy experienced across sold-out arenas & venues worldwide.

Speaking about the album, Shreya Ghoshal said, “‘The All Hearts Tour – Live’ album is incredibly special to me. For the first time, I’m releasing concert recordings so my audience can relive the same emotion and energy.

This is my gift to everyone who’s been part of my journey over the years- my listeners, my fans, those who attended the tour, and even those who couldn’t. I wanted to give them something in return, because as the name suggests, my fans truly are All Heart”.