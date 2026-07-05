Shresta Iyer becomes the 1st contestant to be eliminated from 'Lock Upp 2'

In an emotional moment, Jailer Farah Khan told Shresta, "Although your journey on the show has come to an end, we hope that your journey of coming out of your brother's shadow has just commenced."

To this, Shresta reacted, saying, "That shadow will also stay. Always. Because I'm proud of it."

Correcting her, Farah pitched in, "It shouldn't act like a shadow but a nurturing shade."