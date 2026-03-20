Shraddha Das's supernatural thriller 'Trikaala' to hit screens on April 24?

Sources in the industry say that the makers, who were initially looking to release the film in January this year, are now planning to release the film, which has been titled 'Trikanda' in Tamil, on April 24.

It may be recalled that in an exclusive interview to IANS last year, producer Srinivas had disclosed that the film had been shot in Chennai and Hyderabad over a period of around 60 to 70 days.

When asked when they intended to release the film, producer Srinivas had replied, "We are considering releasing the film on January 23 next year. That is because devout believers of God are our target audience. Many of the believers are on a holy trip to Sabarimala to offer prayers. We wish to release this film at a time once everybody returns. So, at the moment, we are considering releasing the film on January 23. We haven't finalised anything as of now."