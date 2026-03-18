Shot for 'Sarke Chunar' 3 years ago in Kannada, hate that anyone would think I endorse it: Nora Fatehi

Fatehi said as someone who is not a "nepo baby", she does not have any kind of backing and has to be respectful to opportunities that come her way.

"When they played the Hindi version, I knew it was a wrap. I knew we were going to have issues because at least I understand Hindi. I told the director, this is not going to be okay. This is going to get a lot of backlash. I disassociated myself with the project. As you can see, I didn't promote it at all. I again flagged it to the director. I said, my image and reputation is on the line.

"We're not nepo kids. We don't come with a certain power behind us. It's just us.

We're just individuals and the audience which is behind us. We have little power. We have little control," she said.

The actor said the media should hold filmmakers accountable and use their name and image instead of the artist.