Shooting for Vetrimaran’s ‘Vaadivaasal’ to resume in July

CHENNAI: Producer Kalaipuli S Thanu, whose V creations is producing director Vetrimaran’ eagerly awaited action entertainer ‘Vaadivaasal’, has now in an interview to a YouTube channel revealed that shooting for the film will resume from July this year.

Thanu, while speaking about the film, which features Suriya in the lead, disclosed that a song that was shot recently was “extraordinary” and had come out really well.

“It is an extraordinary song. I shouldn’t be saying this without the knowledge of the director but this song has been done in an extraordinary fashion. The song was so good that it made me want to ask the director who the lyric writer was,” Thanu said and added that he met director Vetrimaran a week ago.

“He narrated around 25 minutes of the story. After listening to him, I told him, ‘This itself will be enough.’ Just those 25 minutes of the film are enough to make people go delirious with delight. That kind of screenplay has been penned.”

It was in January this year that producer Thanu announced that shooting for director Vetrimaran’s ‘Vaadi Vaasal’ would begin soon.

Thanu’s announcement came on the festival day of Maatu Pongal, an auspicious day when bulls are celebrated.

Thanu posted a picture of himself with director Vetrimaran and Suriya and wrote in Tamil, “Agilam Aarathika Vaadi Vaasal Thirakirathu’ (With the world cheering, the Vaadi Vaasal opens). Vaadi Vaasal refers to the narrow passage way, resembling a gateway, through which bulls participating in the popular sport of ‘Jallikattu’ are let into the arena. Interestingly, Jallikattu happens on Maatu Pongal day as part of Pongal celebrations.

The film has triggered huge interest in fans for two reasons. The first is that Vetrimaran will be working with Suriya.

The other reason why the film is eagerly awaited is because it is based on the novel 'Vaadivaasal', written by well known Tamil writer Ci. Su. Chellappa. 'Vaadivaasal' was a story based on the bull-taming sport of Jallikattu.

Rumours doing the rounds in the industry suggest that the film is to be made as a three-part entity. However, there has been no official confirmation from the film unit in this regard.

