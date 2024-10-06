Shoot of Suriya 44 wrapped up; actor shares pics from last day on set

CHENNAI: The makers of Suriya 44 wrapped up production on Sunday. Shoot for the yet-to-be-titled film helmed by Karthik Subbaraj began in the first week of June.

Lead star Suriya shared the news on his X account along with a picture of the whole team. He wrote in his post, "A wholesome, happy shoot got done across several locations. Lots of memories with the super talented cast & crew… I made a brother for life @karthiksubbaraj thank you & our team for making #Suriya44 a memorable experience. #ShootWrap (sic)"

Bankrolled by Stone Bench Films and Suriya and Jyothika's 2D Entertainment, Suriya 44 has Pooja Hegde playing the female lead. Actors Prakash Raj, Jayaram, Karunakaran, and Joju George play pivotal roles.

The film has music composed by Santhosh Narayanan, cinematography by Shreyaas Krishna, cuts by Shafique Mohamed, art direction by Jackson, and action choreography by Kecha Khamphakdee.

Meanwhile, Suriya is gearing up for the release of the fantasy actioner Kanguva. Directed by Siruthai Siva, it is slated for release on November 14.

The actor also has an upcoming project with Dream Warrior Pictures, which is set to be directed by RJ Balaji.