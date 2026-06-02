Shivarajkumar, Abishan unite for Gowtham Sivaraman’s debut

CHENNAI: A new production banner, Drama Company, has entered Tamil cinema with an untitled project starring Kannada actor Shivarajkumar and actor-director Abishan Jeevinth in the lead roles.
The untitled film is produced by Balamurugan A and marks the directorial debut of Gowtham Sivaraman.
The project was formally launched with a pooja ceremony in Chennai in the presence of several film personalities, including Soundarya Rajinikanth, Kalaipuli S Thanu, C Premkumar, RD Raja, Manikandan, Ken Karunas and Rishikanth.
Shivani Nagaram, known for the Telugu film Little Hearts, has been cast as one of the female leads, while Yogalakshmi, who was seen in Tourist Family and the web series Heart Beat plays another key role.
The supporting cast includes Gana Vinoth, Sangeetha Madhavan and Benjamin, among others.
The film’s technical team comprises composer Leon James, cinematographer Pragadeesh Prabhu, editor Suresh Kumar and costume designer Swathi Ramakrishnan.
Shooting is currently underway in Chennai, with the makers expected to announce the film’s title and additional details in the coming months.