Shivarajkumar, Abishan unite for Gowtham Sivaraman’s debut

The untitled film is produced by Balamurugan A and marks the directorial debut of Gowtham Sivaraman.

The project was formally launched with a pooja ceremony in Chennai in the presence of several film personalities, including Soundarya Rajinikanth, Kalaipuli S Thanu, C Premkumar, RD Raja, Manikandan, Ken Karunas and Rishikanth.